Granson might be the third tight end on the Colts depth chart, though that's not a terrible thing, because the Colts used three tight ends regularly in 2020. Granson, a fourth-round pick out of SMU, had 14 touchdowns on 78 catches for 1,257 yards over his final two seasons and could end up in a pretty healthy role right out of the gate. However, while the Colts did use their tight ends a lot, Trey Burton actually led the trio with just 47 targets, so it's a long shot Granson makes much of an impact in re-draft leagues. But he could have some appeal in deeper Dynasty formats, especially TE-premium scoring formats.