It's expected that Kyler Murray will be one of the first three or four quarterbacks taken in every draft. A modest improvement in passing and a massive jump in his rushing production propelled him to huge weekly numbers -- 32.1 points per game -- until he hurt his shoulder in Week 11. Then he ran and scored a lot less and averaged an ugly 17.8 points per game to end the year. People will draft Murray for his rushing prowess, but what if the Cardinals ask him to rush less to keep him from getting hurt? It's a risk factor, but it shouldn't be a deciding one. Rather, the Cardinals did little to improve their run offense this offseason and drafted flashy catch-and-run speedster Rondale Moore to help boost Murray's passing efficiency. Figure Murray's legs to still be involved, especially in the red zone where he had nine of his 11 run scores in 2020. A favorable schedule outside of the NFC West helps. That makes him worthy of a pick immediately after the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. If your league takes quarterbacks early, he'll be among them and won't be a good value, but if you can swipe him in Round 4 (or later), you'll feel great.