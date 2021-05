Despite taking a step back in 2020, Lamar Jackson remains in consideration to be the second quarterback off the board and should be drafted as a top-five option in all formats. He flashed a reminder of his upside in the final five games of 2020, averaging more than 30 Fantasy points and 86 rushing yards per game. The additions of Rashod Bateman, Tylan Wallace and Sammy Watkins makes this the best wide receiver corps Jackson has ever played with and gives him additional upside as a passer.