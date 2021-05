Lamical Perine will be a reserve running back for the Jets this season, and he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. He's not worth drafting in most Fantasy formats. The Jets added rookie Michael Carter and free agent Tevin Coleman this offseason, and Ty Johnson and Josh Adams also remain on the roster. Unless Perine somehow gets the starting job, he will likely have a limited workload in his sophomore campaign. As a rookie in 2020, Perine averaged just 4.5 PPR points per game.