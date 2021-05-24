Laquon Treadwell is still just 25 years old, but it feels like the former first-round pick's career has already flamed out. Treadwell won with physicality at the catch point, strength and size at the collegiate level, where he was one of the most dominant receivers when healthy, but separation has been the issue for him at the NFL level. Projecting his ability to separate was a question mark for evaluators and to this point it hasn't translated. He's unlikely to earn a Fantasy-relevant role in 2021.