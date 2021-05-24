Larry Rountree will compete for a spot on the Chargers running back depth chart this preseason. A thumping rusher out of Mizzou, Rountree rumbled for 34 scores in his final 37 games. The Chargers may have grabbed him for his short-yardage/goal-line skill set, something to keep an eye on this fall. If he evolves into the Chargers' No. 2 running back behind Austin Ekeler, he'll carry Mike Tolbert-like value as a potential end-zone plunger with modest receiving ability. It's not exactly enough to make him worthy of a pick in seasonal leagues, but he could garner attention with a third-round choice in rookie-only drafts.