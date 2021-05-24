When Latavius Murray signed a four-year deal with the Saints in 2019, some didn't expect him to see the end of it. Instead, he enters 2021 -- his age-32 season -- locked into a key role in the Saints offense. Murray has been a favorite for zero-RB drafters and he's likely to enter 2021 with a similar outlook to 2020. If Alvin Kamara misses an extended period of action with an injury -- something he's no stranger to -- Murray would be an RB1 in Fantasy. He has proven his efficiency in the red zone, between the tackles and as a receiving option when given the opportunity.