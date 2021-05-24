Shenault is a Fantasy industry darling and someone is going to make him a mid-round pick in every draft this season. Shenault had a fine rookie season, showcasing his unique skill set in an offense not particularly conducive to Fantasy production. He can do a bit of everything, but he's especially dangerous with the ball in his hands, so you have to think coach Urban Meyer will find more ways to get him opportunities. And, with Trevor Lawrence at QB, the quality of passes he's seeing should be quite a bit better. He'll have to compete with D.J. Chark and Marvin Jones for targets, but it wouldn't be too surprising if Shenault emerged as the No. 1 option rather quickly. If you can get Shenault as an upside play for your bench in the eighth or ninth round, he could prove to be one of the best values in Fantasy.