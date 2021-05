Lee Smith signed with the Falcons this offseason, and he will be a reserve tight end in Atlanta. He has minimal Fantasy value and should not be drafted in any leagues. Smith is more of a blocking tight end than a pass catcher, and he had three touchdown in his past two seasons with the Bills. In Atlanta, Smith will likely have a similar role, and he's behind Hayden Hurst on the depth chart. It's doubtful Smith will become a relevant Fantasy option this year.