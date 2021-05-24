Leonard Fournette earned the nickname "Playoff Lenny" by racking up 300 rushing yards (4.69 ypc) and 148 receiving yards with four total TDs. In just four games, Fournette touched the ball 82 times (with 21 targets). That's a modern Fantasy workhorse role right there. Of course, that's not how Fournette was used during the regular season, Ronald Jones is back and 2020 draft pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn has one more offseason (hopefully this time not spent on the COVID-19 list) to work his way into the mix. As a mid-sixth round pick, Fournette offers situation-based Fantasy upside but his value is tenuous and dependent on him keeping the passing down role and getting red zone opportunities. If offseason acquisition Gio Bernard takes over the passing down role full time, Fournette's ceiling is capped.