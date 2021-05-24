LeSean McCoy has been part of the last two Super Bowl winning teams, but that will be easy to forget in a few years from now seeing as he didn't play much. When McCoy originally joined forces with Tom Brady and Bruce Arians last offseason, the expectation was that he could immediately take over the passing down role. That never came to fruition. In the limited snaps McCoy did receive, he no longer had his trademark elusiveness and it seems unlikely he'll find a Fantasy-relevant role with any team in 2021.