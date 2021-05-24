Logan Thomas had a breakout campaign in 2020, and hopefully he can play at a high level once again this year. He's worth drafting as a low-end starter in all leagues. Thomas finished as the No. 3 PPR tight end last season, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in eight games, including three of his final four outings of the year. Hopefully, Thomas can continue to be a valuable target for new quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, and we'll see how Thomas does with Washington adding Curtis Samuel this offseason. Thomas should be drafted with a mid- to late-round pick in all formats, with his value slightly higher in PPR leagues.