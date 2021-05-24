Lynn Bowden Jr. will compete for a role as a reserve receiver for the Dolphins this year, but he has minimal Fantasy value in most leagues. Will Fuller, Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker are ahead of Bowden on the depth chart, but he will likely also be competing with Preston Willams and Jakeem Grant for playing time. Keep an eye on Bowden's role in training camp, and maybe he can become a waiver wire addition during the year if things work in his favor. In 2020, with the Dolphins receiving corps battling injuries, Bowden had three games with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 13 PPR points in two of them.