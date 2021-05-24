The Patriots selected rookie quarterback Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and he will try to compete with Cam Newton for the starting job. Most likely, Jones will open the season as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart, and he's not worth drafting in most seasonal leagues. However, Jones could replace Newton at some point during the year, and he would be worth adding off the waiver wire. In rookie-only drafts, Jones is worth selecting in Round 3 of one-quarterback leagues and Round 2 of Superflex and two-quarterback formats. Jones is the long-term answer at quarterback for the Patriots -- or so they hope. At Alabama, he passed for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2020 on 77.4 percent completions. He could eventually develop into a low-end Fantasy starter in all leagues, but that might not happen until 2022.