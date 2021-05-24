Malcolm Brown will bring his physical rushing style to Miami where he'll attempt to work his way into the Dolphins offense. With the Rams, Brown posted career-highs in touches and total yards last year, but it was front-loaded with 11.1 touches per game through the first half of the season before fading to 4.4 touches per game in the second half. Notably, Brown was serviceable in both passing situations (69.7% catch rate) and short-yardage roles (69.6% conversion rate on downs of three yards or fewer). It will probably take a strong preseason and at least one injury to a teammate for Brown to command a lot of work in the Dolphins offense. Taking him with a very late pick isn't necessary.