Marcus Mariota figures to begin the 2021 season backing up Derek Carr in Las Vegas. When he got some playing time last year, he threw and ran for 27 Fantasy points, more than what Carr delivered in 14 of 16 games. Yet Jon Gruden & Co. seem committed to Carr. That keeps Mariota a no-go in pretty much every Fantasy league save for as a benchwarmer in the deepest of two-QB leagues and in Dynasty formats.