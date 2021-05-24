Mark Andrews took a small step back in 2019, but he should still be drafted as top-five tight end in the first four rounds of your draft. Despite missing two weeks on the COVID-19 list, Andrews tied Marquise Brown for the team lead in receptions and was the only Raven besides Brown with more than 50 targets. Andrews not only dominates targets in Baltimore, but he's been very efficient. His 8.9 yards per target ranks fifth amongst tight ends since he entered the league and his 8.5% touchdown rate trails only Jared Cook. The fact that he's still just 25 years old gives Andrews an argument for the top spot amongst tight ends in Dynasty.