The Colts opted to re-sign Mack on a one-year, $2 million contract coming off his torn Achilles tendon in Week 1 of the 2020 season. He should be ready to go for the start of the season and could emerge as the No. 2 option behind Jonathan Taylor if he looks fully recovered. Still just 25, Mack could re-emerge as a Fantasy contributor, either in Indy if something goes wrong with Taylor or with another team in 2022. But he won't be worth drafting in the majority of leagues this season.