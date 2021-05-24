Marqise Lee is a free agent at the time of publication, and he's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues this year, even if he signs with a team prior to training camp. Lee opted out of the 2020 season over concerns related to COVID-19, and he never played for the Patriots. He last saw NFL action with the Jaguars in 2019, and the 2014 second-rounder hasn't produced much since the 2017 campaign in Jacksonville. Keep an eye on where he ends up, but it's doubtful he will make a Fantasy impact in 2021.