Marquez Callaway started to pick up some buzz last offseason in Dynasty leagues and the 2020 undrafted rookie even made it to waiver columns after his Week 7 performance, but he was never able to duplicate that level of play for the remainder of the season. The issue with projecting progression for Callaway is that he's a bit of a one-tricky pony as a vertical-only threat, and the Saints often use those players as decoys to open up the middle of the field. Callaway might open the season as the unofficial No. 2 on the depth chart, but it's unlikely he'll carve out a consistent role.