Despite a career year in 2020, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is no more than a late-round dart throw in a Fantasy league. His best format is Best Ball, because of his big weekly upside that is nearly impossible to predict. Last year he had four games with at least 19 Fantasy points and five games with 19 or fewer yards. As long as Davante Adams is earning a 30% target share and the running backs are as involved as they have been, it will be difficult for any receiver to earn a large target share in Green Bay, especially one with Valdes-Scantling's downfield skill set. The addition of Amari Rodgers in the draft could further limit Valdez-Scantling's opportunities.