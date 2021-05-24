Jones signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason and he remains a boom-or-bust No. 3 receiver who is best drafted as a No. 4 unless you're playing in a Best Ball league. Jones' booms are remarkable; he scored 38 PPR points in Week 17 last year and topped 25 points in three other games. And who could forget his four-score outburst in 2019? But Jones has also been held below 50 yards in more than half of the games he's played the past two seasons. Jones is also at the age where we could start to see decline, so he has very little value in Dynasty.