Mason Crosby showed in 2020 he still has the ability, nailing 100% of his field goal attempts, but the Packers offense was so efficient that he only received 16 attempts. Even with a league-leading 59 point-after makes, Crosby failed to crack the top 15 Fantasy kickers. While it's hard to forecast field goal attempts, we don't expect Crosby to see a massive uptick in attempts, so we're recommending you draft someone else as your kicker on Draft Day.