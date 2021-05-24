Matt Breida signed with the Bills this offseason, and he's expected to compete with Devin Singletary and Zack Moss for playing time. If Breida earns a prominent role in training camp then he could be worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. Breida flopped in Miami in 2020, but he could rebound in Buffalo given Singletary and Moss aren't outstanding running backs based on their performances last season. That said, it will likely take an injury to either Singletary or Moss for Breida to get significant touches. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, and Breida could either be irrelevant as a Fantasy option or a flex play in all leagues if things work in his favor.