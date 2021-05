Matt Prater joined the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, where he'll still play more than half of his games in ideal conditions and should be on a higher scoring team. Last year was the first year Prater has been below 80% in field goal percentage, and that will need to bounce back for Prater to have Fantasy relevance in 2021. Prater is best avoided on Draft Day, but if he gets off to a good start, don't be afraid to trust him again. The situation looks very favorable.