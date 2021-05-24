The Jekyll and Hyde Fantasy career for Matt Ryan continued with a downer in 2020, and given the state of the position (with a lean toward QBs who can also provide value on the ground), Ryan is mostly an afterthought in one-QB drafts. It's even possible to grab him in the double-digit rounds; the addition of Arthur Smith as head coach will only further deflate his ADP. Although Smith was run-heavy calling plays for the Titans, the Falcons are missing two key components that make a run-heavy approach possible: a defense that provides the game script necessary, and a runner as effective as Derrick Henry. Ryan is a late-round QB target who could provide top-five QB play as he's done before playing behind what could be his best offensive line since Atlanta's Super Bowl appearance with arguably the best receiving options in the NFL in Calvin Ridley, Julio Jones and now Kyle Pitts.