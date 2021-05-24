Is this the year Mecole Hardman breaks out for Fantasy managers? Replacing Sammy Watkins as the Chiefs' No. 2 receiver is something he'll compete for in training camp, but through two seasons he has nine games with 10-plus PPR points and four outings with over 70 yards. Obviously a bump in targets from the 3.9 per game he had last season would help -- Watkins had 5.5 per game in 2020. A strong training camp along with clear signs he's playing ahead of Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle would give Hardman some value after pick No. 100 on Draft Day. His value rises if special-teams yardage counts since he's been the Chiefs' primary punt returner and dabbles in kick returns. He's also worth sneaking onto rosters as a quasi-handcuff for Tyreek Hill since he'd theoretically replace him in the Chiefs offense if Hill missed time.