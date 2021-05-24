Even though Melvin Gordon has scored at least nine touchdowns and totaled at least 75 yards per game in each of his past five seasons, he figures to be an unpopular Fantasy pickup. That's because the Broncos drafted fresh young rookie Javonte Williams to work in tandem with Gordon. However, many people feel Williams will overtake Gordon at some point this season, making the 28-year-old veteran useless for Fantasy purposes. Here's the reality: The Broncos prefer a multi-back approach, so Gordon will see work so long as he's healthy and effective, even if it's on fewer touches. And that's the issue: Gordon has hit 15-plus PPR in just 11 of 29 games over the past two seasons, so if he's seeing fewer touches with Williams in the fold, then the Fantasy frustrations will only grow. You might want to root for someone else to take Gordon by the end of Round 4 before you're stuck considering him in Round 5 or 6. If the idea of him in your lineup makes your gag reflex kick into overdrive, then strongly consider taking other rushers earlier on Draft Day.