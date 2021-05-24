The Jets selected running back Michael Carter in the fourth round of the NFL Draft from North Carolina, and he has the chance to be their starter this season. He should be considered a sleeper on Draft Day in all leagues, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 6, with his value slightly higher in PPR. While Carter doesn't profile as a lead running back at 5-foot-8, 201 pounds, he could have that role given the depth chart in New York, which features Tevin Coleman and Lamical Perine as the other top options. Carter could easily play over both and lead the Jets running backs in carries at catches. In college, Carter shared touches with Javonte Williams, but Carter still managed to rush 333 times for 2,248 yards and 12 touchdowns over the past two seasons, along with 46 catches for 421 yards and four touchdowns. If he ends up as the top guy for the Jets for the majority of the year, Carter could have the chance to be a weekly starter in all Fantasy leagues.