Michael Gallup will again be the No. 3 receiver for the Cowboys this season, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. While he'll be behind Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb when it comes to targets, don't be surprised when Gallup helps you win a week or two during the season on his own. He'll be inconsistent with his production, but he'll also have some big performances like he did in Week 3 last season at Seattle with 25 PPR points. Getting Dak Prescott (ankle) back at 100 percent will help Gallup, and he could bring a nice reward as a reserve Fantasy receiver to open the season.