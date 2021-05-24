Drafted as the near-consensus WR1, Michael Thomas was one of Fantasy's biggest disappointments in 2020. He dealt with an ankle injury early in the season that hampered him even once he returned. Thomas also took a hit when Drew Brees was out as the two had developed one of the best rapports in the NFL during their time together. While Thomas now seems on paper like an excellent buy-low at his 2021 draft price, there is inherent risk in drafting him now that he will be playing extensively without Brees for the first time in his career.