Mike Badgley might be on thin ice after struggling in his first year as the Chargers' every-week kicker. Of note, he made just 2 of 6 field goals from 50-plus yards out and 8 of 13 from 40-to-49 yards. His 72.7% field-goal success rate isn't very good, either. The Chargers offense figures to be strong, so expect plenty of kicking opportunities, but if Badgley isn't money, he'll get replaced and you'll be left scrambling for a new kicker.