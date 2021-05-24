Mike Davis has flashed at times in his career with both the 49ers and Bears, but it wasn't until joining Joe Brady's Panthers offense that we saw his true talent shine. What makes Davis a strong Fantasy asset is his ability to impact the game both as a runner after contact and as a receiving option. He joins an Atlanta offense loaded with talent across the board, and the Falcons didn't draft a running back. With a workload similar to the one he took on in 2020 in Christian McCaffrey's offense, Davis can be an RB1 in 2021, and he's slam dunk value at his current ADP. Even if unexpected RBs eat into his workload, the offense is likely to be productive enough for Davis to return plus value on his ADP.