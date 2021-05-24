Mike Gesicki should continue to be the No. 1 tight end in Miami this season, and as such, he remains a starting Fantasy tight end in all leagues. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all formats. Gesicki has proven himself over the past two seasons, averaging 8.5 PPR points in 2019 and 10.3 PPR points in 2020. But the Dolphins added Will Fuller and Jaylen Waddle this offseason, and that should impact Gesicki in a negative way. Now, the good news is Gesicki proved to have a decent rapport with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Gesicki had three games with at least 23 PPR points last season, and two of them came with Tagovailoa under center. As long as Gesicki remains the starting tight end for the Dolphins he should continue to be a No. 1 Fantasy option coming into the year, and he could once again finish as a top-10 player at his position.