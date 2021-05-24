Mike Williams has always been a potential-laden receiver, but he's rarely delivered. Through four seasons, he's topped 100 yards in a game four times and 80 yards nine times, while scoring 17 times in 56 games. He also has reeled in five or more balls 11 times. Perhaps it'll take a contract year in 2021 for Williams to finally break through, but his track record combined with the multi-target offense he plays in makes him tough to trust on a weekly basis. Draft him to your bench as a capable spot starter with some long-awaited upside beginning in Round 12.