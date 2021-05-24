Miles Sanders was expected to be a breakout candidate in 2020, but he failed to deliver in his sophomore campaign. Heading into Year 3, he could face some competition for touches, but he's still worth buying back into as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Sanders should be selected in Round 2 or 3 in all formats. Injuries to Sanders and the offensive line hurt his production in 2020 and, instead of seeing his Fantasy points per game rise from 13.6 in 2019, he slipped to 13.4 last year. But he still averaged 5.3 yards per carry. And, more importantly, he averaged 18.3 PPR points per game in three starts with Jalen Hurts. The Eagles added plenty of bodies this offseason to compete for touches with Sanders (including Jordan Howard and Kerryon Johnson, plus Boston Scott is still there), but most of them profile as backups, although the addition of rookie Kenneth Gainwell could impact Sanders in the passing game. Still, there's reason for optimism about Sanders this year. He might have failed as a breakout in 2020, but he can easily rebound this year.