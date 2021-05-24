Alie-Cox has the potential to be a starting-caliber tight end for Fantasy, but he needs to secure a more consistent role first. He was a matchup nightmare for stretches in 2020, especially when he had nine catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns between Weeks 2 and 4, but ultimately ended up with five or more targets just twice in 15 games. The Colts run plenty of multiple tight end sets, and the departure of Trey Burton in free agency could give Alie-Cox the opening he needs. Don't draft him with the expectation you'll be able to rely on him every week, but in deeper leagues, Alie-Cox is very much worth a late-round upside flier.