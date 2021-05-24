Myles Gaskin looks like the starting running back for the Dolphins again this year. If he stays in that role then he could be a standout Fantasy option in all leagues worth drafting as early as Round 4. In 2020, Gaskin was among the best waiver wire additions in all formats. He had eight games with at least 12 PPR points in the 10 games he appeared in, and he had six games with at least 19 total touches. Keep an eye on what happens with the Dolphins backfield prior to training camp, but Gaskin could be a No. 2 Fantasy running back if he's the starter in Week 1.