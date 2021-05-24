Najee Harris was the first running back drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft and he should be the first rookie drafted in 2021 redraft leagues, as early as the second round. Harris should dominate touches in Pittsburgh after rewriting the record books at Alabama. The Steelers have traditionally been a one-back team when they have one they trust, and Harris is considerably more talented than any other back on the roster. The only downsides are Pittsburgh's shoddy offensive line and their pass-heavy offense. Still, Harris is a top-20 back in redraft and he's worthy of a top-three pick in rookie-only drafts.