Can Nelson Agholor turn his upstart 2020 with the Raiders into an even bigger season with the Patriots? The odds seem long. Despite posting or matching career-highs in yardage, yards per catch and touchdowns, Agholor is now part of a crowded receiving corps attached to a quarterback quandary. Cam Newton threw just eight touchdowns in 15 games last season and has been above 25 passing scores once in his storied career. It'll either be him or Alabama rookie Mac Jones firing downfield. And if that doesn't spook you, then Agholor's prior five seasons with under 800 yards -- and four with four or fewer scores -- will. Expecting Agholor to somehow improve on his 11.1 PPR points per game in the Patriots offense feels farfetched. At best, Agholor is worth a pick after 120th overall as a bench receiver.