If you're playing in a league where catches don't count, Nick Chubb is a surefire first-round pick and could be selected as high as No. 5 overall. But the fact that he has 27 receptions in 20 career games with Kareem Hunt does limit Chubb's PPR upside. He would need a season like Derrick Henry's to justify a first-round pick in that format. Chubb has Henry's incredible efficiency (5.2 career YPC) and he scores nearly as often, but the volume seems unlikely as long as Hunt is on the roster. Last year, Henry averaged 23.6 carries per game; Chubb has two games in his career (and zero in 2020) with that many rush attempts.