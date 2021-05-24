The Texans are in need of playmaking at wide receiver, and Nico Collins could give them that. He ultimately had a pretty disappointing career at Michigan, topping out at 37 catches for 729 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019 before opting out in 2020. However, he wasn't exactly the problem at Michigan, and he has an appealing blend of size (6-foot-4) and speed (4.45-second 40 at his pro day). The Texans could certainly use a player like that alongside Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb. Collins could be a sneaky sleeper for 2021, and should be a second-round pick in Rookie-only drafts, but the questions about Deshaun Watson's future in Houston loom large over his chances of hitting.