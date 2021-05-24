N'Keal Harry will likely be the No. 4 receiver in New England this year at best, and he's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. The Patriots added Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne this offseason, and along with Jakobi Meyers, all of them could be ahead of Harry on the depth chart. Since being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2019, Harry has been a bust, and things aren't likely to change for him in New England, which should remain a low-volume passing attack. Hopefully, Harry proves us wrong and could become a waiver-wire addition during the season, but we need to see it first over a solid stretch of games.