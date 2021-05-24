Noah Fant is running out of time to be a major Fantasy asset. He scored 33 PPR points in his first two games of 2020, seemingly on his way to a breakout campaign, but then averaged 7.5 PPR points the rest of the way with only three outings north of 10 points. In non-PPR he had only three games with seven-plus points all season! So what gives? His 64.2% career catch rate isn't too bad, and his target share blossomed to a not-bad-for-a-TE 6.2 per game in 2020. The man needs more touchdowns after scoring only three in each of his first two seasons. To get more scores he'll need more targets near and in the end zone; he had just four in 2020 and six in 2019. That's 6.3% of his career targets! Gross! A man Fant's size should be more involved in the paint, but the Broncos have a bunch of different playmakers who will continue to keep Fant's touchdown share small. A decent schedule helps, but he's at best a pick around 100th overall as either a streaming tight end or as a breakout candidate who just might be in a make-or-break year.