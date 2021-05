Noah Gray will compete for playing time this preseason after getting picked by the Chiefs. Call us crazy, but odds are he won't make too much of an impact playing behind Travis Kelce. Gray is known more for his receiving skills, yet he failed to register over 10 yards per catch in each of his last two seasons at Duke. He might wind up as an H-back, which almost certainly crushes any Fantasy upside because of the limited opportunities that position usually gets.