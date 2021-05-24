Hines is one of the better pass-catching backs out there, and his role in the Colts offense makes him a viable flex option in the middle rounds -- especially if you're going with a zero-RB approach to your draft. However, he may end up disappointing in 2021 if you're expecting a repeat of last season, because the Colts swapped out the retiring Philip Rivers for Carson Wentz, a much more mobile quarterback. Wentz has been willing to throw to his running backs, of course, but he's more likely to take off and scramble when the pressure comes than Rivers, who loved to dump it off to his backs. Hines is still worth drafting in all formats, but he may not have as many stretches of starting-caliber production as he did a year ago.