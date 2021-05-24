O.J. Howard enjoyed a very productive training camp in 2020, but there was very little buzz surrounding his Fantasy stock after the team signed Rob Gronkowski. After all, how much production could we expect from a potentially No. 2 TE option in a Bruce Arians offense that is typically not very TE-friendly? Howard went on to have a bigger role than expected with 19 targets and two TDs in four games. The talent that got him drafted in the first round of the 2017 class is still there, but he's more of a wait-and-see play than someone to target in your 2021 drafts.