Olamide Zaccheaus flashed onto the Fantasy scene briefly in 2020 when injuries struck Atlanta's wide receiver corps, but he was unable to make the same kind of impact as teammate Russell Gage. Zaccheaus has a skill set to operated over the top but also underneath in the quick-breaking routes, but he's not particularly adept at either. It's unlikely he'll carve out a Fantasy-relevant role in 2021.