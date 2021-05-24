The Panthers added two key pieces to their defense (Derrick Brown, Jeremy Chinn) last year, and Brian Burns has the upside to generate edge pressure (which is most consistent in leading to DST Fantasy points) with the best of them, but Carolina's secondary remains a major work in progress. While adding CB Jaycee Horn will help long term, we've seen first-round CBs struggle early in their careers and Carolina used their next three draft picks on offense. This defense was one of the least relevant Fantasy options in 2020 and will most likely go unclaimed outside of any matchups against struggling quarterbacks in 2021.