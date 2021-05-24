Since the Colts selected him 59th overall in 2019, Campbell has managed to play in just nine games due to injuries. In 2020, it was a knee injury suffered in the second game of the year that kept him out the rest of the season. You can still look back at his excellent senior season at Ohio State (90 catches, 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns) for a sense of what he might be capable of, but unfortunately we just haven't gotten to see much of that in the NFL so far. Campbell should go undrafted in most leagues, but he could be worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues as a post-hype sleeper.